CIMA Mayor's Trophy Cricket 2024: A Resounding Success

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow addressing Toronto's cricket enthusiasts COTAPSA President Andrew Waters joinning the City of Toronto ECS Cricket Team Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Nicky Mezo, VP Marketing, TD Bank Group at the ceremonial opening game

CIMA Mayor's Trophy Cricket - fostering excitement and civic pride while celebrating our city's cultural richness.” — CIMA Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20th anniversary of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy Cricket event was a resounding success, showcasing the celebration of diversity and community through cricket at Sunnybrook Park. Hosted by CIMA Canada and the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA), the event highlighted cricket's power to bring Toronto's communities together.

Endorsed by the Toronto City Council, the CIMA Mayor's Trophy has become a key community celebration. This year's event featured teams from Toronto Police, Toronto Housing, TTC, Metrolinx, and corporate and media cricket teams from The Globe and Mail, CBC, TD Bank Group and Rogers. The City of Toronto was represented by teams from Toronto Water and Engineering Construction Services (ECS). The event was officially launched at 11:00 AM with a ceremonial cricket match.

Mayor Olivia Chow and public sector leaders led a team against consular representatives from cricket-loving nations, setting a positive tone for the day.

"It's wonderful to bring the community together for the CIMA Mayor's Trophy," said Mayor Olivia Chow. "Cricket brings people and communities together. Thank you to all the City agencies and other organizations that brought teams forward for a fun day of cricket to support a worthy cause."

Having won an International Cricket Council award for community engagement in its inaugural years, the CIMA Mayor's Trophy is more than a cricket tournament; it's a community celebration. The CIMA Mayor’s Trophy supports school cricket programs and helped establish OSCA in 2020. "CIMA Canada sincerely thanks the City of Toronto, TD Bank Group, Rogers Communications and community partners for their support, which has greatly benefited our community," said Eugenia Malamud, Chair of CIMA Canada. "This event plays a crucial role in strengthening community bonds and fostering a spirit of inclusivity."

"TD is thrilled to support the Ontario Schools Cricket Association and be part of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy Cricket event. Investing in the communities where we live, work and play is something that is very important to us. Events like this bring together so many different members of the community in a way that builds closer ties through a sport that so many find familiarity with, and a sport that so many others are learning for the first time" said Nicky Mezo, VP Marketing, Everyday Banking, Business Banking and RESL at TD.

“We are proud to support the Ontario Schools Cricket Association’s goal to growing the sport of cricket among young Canadians,” said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rogers Communications. “Investing in youth sports is a great way to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young people by giving them access to mentors, building confidence, and helping them learn important life skills.” The 20th anniversary of the CIMA Mayor's Trophy Cricket event was filled with cricket, camaraderie, and community spirit, reinforcing its importance in Toronto's cultural and sporting calendar.

