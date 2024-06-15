Submit Release
News Search

There were 149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,210 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the return to Sweden of Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi

SWEDEN, June 15 - Johan Floderus was arrested in Iran on 17 April 2022. Since then – for 790 days – he has been imprisoned, baselessly accused of espionage and at risk of being sentenced to death. Now he is on a plane, on his way home to Sweden.

Also on the same plane is Swedish citizen Saeed Azizi, who was arrested on equally false grounds in November 2023.

Iran has made them both pawns in a cynical negotiating game, with the aim of getting Iranian citizen Hamid Noury released from prison in Sweden. He is convicted of grave offences committed in Iran in the 1980s.

As Prime Minister, I bear a special responsibility for the safety of Swedish citizens. The Government has therefore worked intensively on this matter, alongside the Swedish security services who have negotiated with Iran.

It has consistently been apparent that the operation would require some difficult decisions. We have now taken those decisions. Soon, two Swedish citizens will land in Sweden and be reunited with their loved ones.

You just read:

Statement by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the return to Sweden of Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more