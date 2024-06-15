Submit Release
Government briefs media on the state of readiness to host 2024 Presidential Inauguration, 15 Jun

Government will update the media on the state of readiness for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

Members of the media are invited to cover the media briefing as per the details below:

Date: Saturday, 15 June 2024
Time: 14h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room,Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

Media covering the briefing are advised to confirm attendance by submitting their personal details on email to: bathabile@gcis.gov.za.

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA    

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

Enquiries: 
Nomonde Mnukwa 
Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 653 7485

