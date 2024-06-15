Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003985

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2024 at approximately 1907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ide-L Acres Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION: DUI and DLS

 

ACCUSED: Roy Vanslette                                     

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On June 14th, 2024, at approximately 1907 hours, troopers from the St. Albans barracks responded to Fletcher for the report of a single vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Roy Vanslette (27). While speaking with Vanslette, indicators of impairment were detected, and Vanslette was found to be operating under a criminally suspended license. Subsequently, Vanslette was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Vanslette was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division and released to a sober adult.    

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 07/01/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No    LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

