St. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash, DLS
CASE#: 24A2003985
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/14/2024 at approximately 1907 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ide-L Acres Fletcher, VT
VIOLATION: DUI and DLS
ACCUSED: Roy Vanslette
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 14th, 2024, at approximately 1907 hours, troopers from the St. Albans barracks responded to Fletcher for the report of a single vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Roy Vanslette (27). While speaking with Vanslette, indicators of impairment were detected, and Vanslette was found to be operating under a criminally suspended license. Subsequently, Vanslette was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Vanslette was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division and released to a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 07/01/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
