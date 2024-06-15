MPD Searching for Suspects and Vehicle in Northeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in an armed robbery of an establishment in Northeast.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, at approximately 2:11 p.m., the suspects entered an establishment in the 400 block of Ingraham Street, Northeast, and approached employees while brandishing handguns. The suspects demanded the employees to lay on the ground and took cash and prescription medications then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle, described as a white or light-colored BMW with dark tint, with the passenger side mirror having no casing, were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24090616