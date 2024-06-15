Arrest Made in String of Armed Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce an arrest has been made in a string of robberies that occurred Saturday June 8, 2024.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., the victims were near the intersection of 16th Street and Irving Street, Northwest, when they were approached by several suspects displaying handguns. The suspects stole property from the victims before fleeing the scene. CCN 24086867

At approximately 5:13 a.m., the victim was in the 1800 block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest. Several suspects approached the victim, verbally threatened and physically assaulted them before stealing the property and fleeing the scene. CCN 24086865

At approximately 5:39 a.m., the victim was in the 600 block of Kenneth Street, Northeast, when they were approached by several suspects displaying handguns. The suspects physically assaulted the victim and stole property before fleeing the scene. CCN 24087008

At approximately 6:02 a.m., the victim was in the 4000 block of 8th Street, Northwest, when they were approached by several suspects. One of the suspects struck the victim in the head with a gun and stole property before fleeing the scene. CCN 24086877

At approximately 6:15 a.m., the victim was in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, when they were approached by several suspects displaying handguns who demanded property. The suspects stole property before fleeing the scene. CCN 24087014

At approximately 6:17 a.m., the victim was in the 1300 block of Oak Street, Northwest, when they were approached by several suspects displaying handguns. The suspects physically assaulted the victim and stole property before fleeing the scene. CCN 24086880

At approximately 6:30 a.m., the victim was near the intersection of 16th Street and Lamont Street, Northwest, when they were approached by several suspects displaying handguns. The suspects assaulted the victim and stole property before fleeing the scene. CCN 24086888

At approximately 6:13 a.m., the victim was in the 600 block of Irving Street, Northwest, when several suspects displaying handguns approached the victim and stole property before fleeing the scene. CCN 24087809

On Friday, June 14, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, a 15-year-old male of Northwest, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.