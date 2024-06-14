Submit Release
2024-30 NEWS RELEASE – STATEMENT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNE LOPEZ ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION IN MIFEPRISTONE ABORTION MEDICATION CASE

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

 

News Release 2024-30

 

STATEMENT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNE LOPEZ ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION IN MIFEPRISTONE ABORTION MEDICATION CASE 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 14, 2024

HONOLULU – The United States Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Food & Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, overturning the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s ruling that would have imposed medically unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone, an abortion medication.

“This is an important decision,” says Attorney General Lopez. “Mifepristone is safe and effective and should be accessible without medically unnecessary restrictions. We know that the battle for reproductive freedom continues, and we are prepared to continue fighting to ensure access to essential reproductive health care.”

Attorney General Lopez was part of a coalition of attorneys general that filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in support of reversing the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s ruling. 

A copy of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision can be found here.

 

# # #

 

Media Contacts:

Dave Day
Special Assistant to the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1284
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1252
Cell: 808-379-9249
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

