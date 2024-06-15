Ordeal of Priya Kumari Resonates at Power Corridors
Sindhis’ Protest Walk In London’s Streets
Our daughters are kidnapped after our mountains”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plight of Priya Kumari, a little Sindhi Hindu girl who has been abducted from Sindh in Pakistan three years ago, resonated in various streets of London from 10 Downing Street to Pakistani’s High Commission through a protest walk by Sindhi community on Friday, the 14th of June 2024. The Walk of Sindhis staged by a Washington based human rights body Sindhi Foundation, dedicated to recently slain Sindhi journalist Nasrullah Gadani. While officials of UK Prime Minister’s office appreciated efforts of Sindhi Foundation for promoting human rights, but Pakistani High commission official even declined to receive the memorandum.
A Walk was held for the return and recovery of abducted minor Sindhi girl Priya Kumari and against the forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls and young women, under the banner of Sindhi Foundation. The walk was largely attended by members of Sindhi community living in the United Kingdom and the United States. They walked from 10 Downing Street to the offices of Pakistan High Commission in London.
Sufi Munawar Laghari, the executive director of Washington based human rights body Sindhi Foundation that works for human rights of Sindhis of Sindh in present Pakistan and its one of the directors Razia Sultana Junejo, presented a memorandum to the officials of the Prime Minister’s office at the door of the 10 Downing Street.
In a memorandum to the Prime Minister, contained the information about the atrocities committed against Sindhis in their native Sindh and the case of Priya Kumari was one of them. It requested the British Prime Minister to use his and his government’s influence on Pakistan for immediate release of the abducted minor Sindhi Hindu girl to her home and stop forced conversions of young Sindhi Hindu girls and women.
An official of the Prime Minister office while receiving the memorandum from Mr Laghari and Ms. Junejo acknowledged his appreciation that they came from such distant places with their concerns of human rights.
The protest walk for the recovery of abducted Priya Kumari but dedicated to slain Sindhi journalist Nasrullah Gadani. The walk continued through various streets of London and reached their culmination point at the Pakistan’s High Commission building.
Speaking to the protesting members of Sindhi community Munawar Laghari said, “after occupying mountains, Islands, waters, forests, agricultural lands, cities and villages of Sindh, Pak army has now turned their attention to the daughters of Sindh. They are being abducted and many of them forcibly converted.
He said the Pakistani apparatuses including highly politicized police have miserably failed to recover Priya Kumari.
“We approached at the gates of the Pakistani High Commission to hand over a memorandum to a Pakistani official we met at the doors for Pakistan’s High Commissioner but the official adamantly refused to receive the memorandum. “That is how much they care and have concerns for the minorities of their country,” Munawar Laghari lamented.
