Plight of Priya Kumari to echo in streets of London and power corridors

We the Sindhis living in London and elsewhere over the globe have taken to the streets of London along with humanist people, women, and men, with conscience, to seek justice for Priya Kumari.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plight of little girl Priya Kumari who was abducted in Pakistan three years ago, and still is under captivity, is to be echoed in streets of London. As a protest rally has been announced to walk from the 10 Downing Street to the Pakistan’s High Commission on June 14th at noon. This has been announced by Sufi Munawar Laghari, the executive director of the Sindhi Foundation, a Washington based human rights body focusing on the human rights of Sindhis in Pakistan and elsewhere.
In a press release issued from London on Tuesday, Sufi Munawar Laghari has stated, “we the Sindhis living in London and elsewhere over the globe have taken to the streets of London along with humanist people, women, and men, with conscience, to seek justice for Priya Kumari and bring her back to home. Priya Kumari had been abducted three years ago when she was only seven years old.
“Priya Kumari” Sufi said, “is a Hindu girl who was abducted nearby her home when she was serving water to the thirsty mourners on the day of lamentation in commemoration of Imam Hussain and his companions on 10th day f Muharram, at her village Sangrar near Sukkur in Sindh province. This is how Sindhis practice way of Sufism regardless of religious beliefs caste or creed.” Since then, Priya Kumari is missing but the highly politicized Police in Sindh have miserably failed to recover her, despite being fully aware of the whereabouts of the abducted minor Sindhi Hindu girl.
Pakistan is a signatory of the UN General Assembly’s Declaration of the rights of children and a bunch of other international instruments for the protection of children rights. Yet numerous children including Priya Kumari are under the captivity of their captors in Sindh a province of Pakistan, Sufi Laghari said.
He alleged that first the abductors of Priya Kumari belong to the political power corridors, secondly, Priya Kumari hails from the community of Sindhi Hindus whose daughters are victims of forced conversions to Islam. There are hundreds of Sindhi Hindu young women and girls who are forcibly converted on everyday bases in Sindh which goes unabated.
“That is why we are out to the streets and knocking at the doors of power in London to apprise the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and his government to persuade Pakistan to bring the abducted Priya Kumari to her home. And to protest the continued captivity of minor girl Priya Kumari to press our demand on Pakistani government to recover Priya Kumari from the clutches of her captors, on June the 14th.
Sufi Munawar Laghari also declared that they will present the memorandums to the staff of the Prime Minister of UK and the Pakistani High commissioner about the plight of Priya Kumari and her parents.
