Sindhi Round Table held in the Parliament of Canada
I was honored to host a roundtable with members of the Sindhi Community recognition of Mother Language day.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Member of Canadian Parliament, Mr. Jeremy Patzer hosted a Sindhi Round Table to celebrate ‘International Mother Language Day’ in the Parliament of Canada, where he offered a very warm welcome to Sindhi community and members of the Sindhi Foundation.
Other notable Parliamentarians who participated in the International Mother Language Day event included Ms. Cathy Wagantall and Mr. Tom Kmiec, as well as Canadian Senator, Salma Attaullahjan. Sindhi Canadian and Sindhi American diaspora also joined this event.
On the same day, MP Jeremy Patzer presented a petition to the House of Commons and the Government of Canada about Sindhi language. The petition says the following:
"60 million Sindhi language speakers in province of Sindh, as well as other regions of Pakistan and in the diaspora. Sindhi is recognized as an official language by the province of Sindh, but not by the Canadian Consulate in Karachi and the High Commission in Islamabad.” In the petition, he further noted, “The lack of recognition of a prominent regional language may inhibit communication between the Canadian Consulate, the High Commission and the Sindhi peoples”.
We, the undersigned citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to work with Canadian Consulate in Karachi and High Commission in Islamabad to recognize Sindhi as an official language and to provide its services in the Sindhi language.
After attending the event, MP Cathy Wagantall interacted openly with the community members. Expressing her views on social media, she said, “Jeremy Patzer, Tom Kmiec, Senator Salma Attaullahjan and I were warmly welcomed by Sufi Laghari, the Sindhi Foundation, and Canada’s Sindhi community this week on the Hill. While some around the world attempt to suppress the Sindhi language, important work is being done to protect and promote it for the next generation. Mother languages bind people together. Thank you for your bravery and tireless work in safeguarding your heritage.” Canadian Senator Salma Attaullahjan praised the Sindhi language, culture, and music. She especially appreciated the word “Saaiin” as her favorite and the most beautiful word. Sindhi Foundation’s Director, Mir Muzafar Talpur voiced his opinion as, “a language should not be used as a tool of power to suppress and level other cultures and languages”. Expressing his concern, Talpur continued as, “when a simple mode of communication is turned into a discourse, it then attaches itself to the ideology of the state”.
Sufi Laghari expressed his heartfelt gratitude to M.P. Jeremy Patzer for hosting the event. He also thanked Honorable Senator Salma Attaullahjan, M.P. Cathy Wagantall, M.P. Tom Kmiec and the Sindhi community, especially mentioning Sindhi Canadian Mr. Dileep Ratnani.
