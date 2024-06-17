Liquidware Announces CommandCTRL 1.1
Introducing On-Demand Licenses for Seamless Scaling and Advanced Diagnostics
Liquidware, a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions for digital workspaces, today announced the release of CommandCTRL™ 1.1. The latest version is packed with new features designed to enable effortless licensing, streamline workflows, and empower IT management.
Licences On Demand
CommandCTRL introduces an industry first — licenses on demand. Using the payment method of your choice, whether it's a credit card or ACH transaction, new licenses can be generated in seconds, ensuring your users get the support they need immediately. This flexibility means you only pay for what you need, when needed.
Today's organization's and MSPs increasingly have elastic user counts through growing business requirements and acquisitions. With the ability to quickly add real-time Windows workspace remediation and support through easy-to-access CommandCTRL licenses, business continuity remains in place while keeping users productive.
Streamlined Back-Office Workflow
Significant improvements have been made in the back-office workflow to enhance the efficiency and intuitiveness of processes, such as onboarding new users and facilitating collaboration within a tenant.
Advanced Diagnostics with Windows Event Viewer Export
CommandCTRL now features the ability to export data from the Windows Event Viewer for both real-time and retrospective analysis, empowering users to proactively manage their systems.
This addition provides IT teams with the tools necessary for a deeper, more comprehensive understanding of their systems, allowing for quicker resolution of issues and better system management.
Customizable Threshold Highlighting for Performance Metrics
Users will now be able to edit and customize threshold highlighting for various performance metrics. This feature applies to both real-time and historical data, allowing for tailored monitoring and alerting.
“We are incredibly proud of this release, which enhances our DEX offering and keeps us at the forefront of DEX solutions,” said Jason Mattox, CTO of Liquidware. “This release of CommandCTRL 1.1 is designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, streamline operational workflows, and enhance system diagnostics, ensuring a seamless and efficient digital employee experience.”
As a leading provider of DEX solutions that empower organizations to deliver a frustration-free digital employee experience for their employees, Liquidware offers a comprehensive suite of solutions — including CommandCTRL— that enable IT professionals to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize the digital workspace, ensuring that employees have the resources they need to be productive and successful.
Besides on-demand licensing, CommandCTRL is available to try in a free 15-day trial, or in our Community Edition for personal use at https://www.CommandCTRL.com.
About Liquidware
Liquidware is a leader in DEX solutions for digital workspaces. The company’s solutions provide comprehensive DEX coverage by encompassing four key areas – managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling DEX across physical, virtual, DaaS, or in the cloud. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware's offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in digital workspace management, while also enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix®, VMware® Horizon, Amazon® WorkSpaces, and Dizzion® Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
