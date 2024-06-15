Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on June 17, 2024

MARYLAND, June 15 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 14, 2024

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet on Monday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. to receive an update on Purple Line Construction. In addition, the committee will discuss the optional procedure for advance taking of a small parcel of land necessary to complete construction of the Metropolitan Branch Trail Project and review a petition for the abandonment of a segment of right of way near Holdridge Road in Silver Spring.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass and Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Vice President Kate Stewart.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review a more than $1.9 million supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 2 p.m. to review the Great Seneca Master Plan.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Purple Line Construction Update

Update: The TE Committee will receive an update on Purple Line Construction from representatives of the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA). The project is currently expected to be completed in 2027. Recent construction includes activities at the Bethesda Metro Station and the Silver Spring Transit Center. Purple Line station platforms are nearing completion at Connecticut Avenue, Lyttonsville and Glen Ridge. A tunnel extension between Wayne Avenue and the Manchester Place station is also nearing completion. In addition, crews have completed the concrete, fencing and paving needed to open the new Talbot Avenue bridge which will connect the Capital Crescent Trail over the Purple Line.

Authorization of Optional Method for Condemnation of Land Advanced Taking - Metropolitan Branch Trail - Phase II, Project No. 501110

Review: The TE Committee will review and develop recommendations for Council action on the optional procedure for advance taking of a small parcel of land along the back of 8126 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, which is necessary to complete construction of Phase 2A of the Metropolitan Branch Trail Project. Taking of this is required for the Metropolitan Branch Trail to continue with construction. This is the sole property acquisition that the County has initiated for this phase of the project.

When complete, the Metropolitan Branch Trail will be an 8.5-mile, multi-use trail that spans from Union Station in Washington, D.C. to the Silver Spring Transit Center. Montgomery County is responsible for building the northernmost 1.3 miles of the trail. Phase 2A will connect two already completed segments of the trail, from Burlington Avenue to Bonifant Street, including a bridge over Georgia Avenue. Construction on this phase began on March 13, 2024, and will continue for approximately 18 months.

Abandonment of Holdridge Road

Review: The TE Committee will review and develop recommendations for Council action on a petition for abandonment of a segment of right of way near Holdridge Road in Silver Spring. This property is directly adjacent to the back of the Glenmont Metro Station. The applicant contends in the petition that the right of way in the abandonment area is no longer needed for present public use or anticipated use in the foreseeable future and that the abandonment is necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of neighborhood residents. The accompanying report and recommendation from the Hearing Officer indicates that storm drainage facilities are present within the abandonment area and that the area is being considered for improved connectivity to the adjacent Glenmont Metro Station. A public hearing on the abandonment petition was held on Oct. 14, 2021.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-69 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, FY24 Senator Amoss Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Fund (State 508) Grant $1,985,810

Review: The PS Committee will review a more than $1.9 million supplemental appropriation for MCFRS for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 State of Maryland Senator William H. Amoss Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Fund Grant. The Amoss Fund was established to provide grants for fire, rescue and ambulance services to promote high-quality service and the continued financial viability of volunteer fire, rescue and ambulance companies. The funds will be used for the renovation of stations and the acquisition of fire and rescue equipment.

Great Seneca Master Plan

Review: The PHP Committee will review the Planning Board Draft of the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science, which covers 4,330 acres located in the heart of the I-270 Corridor between the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and the town of Washington Grove. The plan area includes several distinct areas, including the Life Sciences Center, Quince Orchard, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Londonderry and Hoyle’s Addition, Rosemont, Oakmont, Walnut Hill, Washingtonian Light Industrial Park, Washingtonian Residential and Hi Wood. The plan makes recommendations to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Life Sciences Center, guide future developments, and transform public spaces and amenities in the area to provide valuable links and social spaces.

At this meeting, the committee will review the introduction to the plan, including the plan purpose, plan-area history, demographic context and plan framework. This meeting also includes a brief overview of the Life Sciences Real Estate and Land Use Compatibility Study as background. The committee is expected to hold additional meetings to review the Life Sciences Center, remaining districts and the Fiscal Impact Statement.

