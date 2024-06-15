St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI #2, Criminal DLS
CASE#: 24A4003969
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/14/2024 at 0444 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Province Street, Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI #2, and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Allen Locke
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in the town of Richford for a domestic assault. Troopers spoke with Allen Locke of Richford on scene and signs of impairment were detected. It was determined that Locke had driven back to his residence under the influence. Ultimately, Locke was placed into custody and transported back to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Locke was then transported to the Franklin County Superior court to answer the charges of Domestic Assault, DUI #2, and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2024
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
