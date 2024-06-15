Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI #2, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4003969

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri                        

STATION:  VSP St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2024 at 0444 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Province Street, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI #2, and Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Allen Locke                                            

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in the town of Richford for a domestic assault. Troopers spoke with Allen Locke of Richford on scene and signs of impairment were detected. It was determined that Locke had driven back to his residence under the influence. Ultimately, Locke was placed into custody and transported back to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Locke was then transported to the Franklin County Superior court to answer the charges of Domestic Assault, DUI #2, and Criminal DLS.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/14/2024     

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

