Uniting for Impact: Grand Connection Networking Mixer Bridges Communities for Collaborative Success May 16
The Grand Connection's virtual mixer on May 16, 2024, offers unique opportunities for professionals to connect, share ideas, and build new collaborations.
We are thrilled to bring together a diverse global group of purposeful professionals for our Networking Mixer.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Connection, a leading business networking organization, is excited to announce its upcoming global virtual event on May 16, 2024. This event will provide a unique opportunity for professionals to connect, share ideas, and forge new collaborations.
This mixer proudly partners with leaders Bryan Daly of EPIC Business Connections, Robbie Samuels of Biz Book Publishing Hub, and Dr. Eric Zuley of EZWay Network, along with their vibrant communities. Together, these organizations are committed to fostering an environment where cooperation and collaboration are valued over competition.
The Grand Connection's Networking Mixer will be held via Zoom from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm PDT, providing a convenient and safe platform for individuals to network from the comfort of their own homes. This event is open to all professionals, regardless of industry or experience level. Attendees will have the chance to meet and interact with like-minded individuals, exchange resources, and potentially form new partnerships.
"We are thrilled to bring together a diverse global group of purposeful professionals for our Networking Mixer," said Carolyn Cooper-McOuatt Co-Founder of The Grand Connection. "In today's fast-paced business world, it is crucial to have a strong network and collaborate with others." This EDUnetworking mixer is ideal for both seasoned business owners and emerging entrepreneurs, providing a unique opportunity to interact with industry leaders, engage in mutual learning, and drive innovation within a supportive community.
The Grand Connection's Networking Mixer promises to be a transformative experience for all attendees. With a focus on fostering meaningful connections and promoting collaboration, this event is an opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs and professionals to take your business and career to the next level. Registration is now open for complimentary on The Grand Connection's website. The price is free for all new guests.
About the Grand Connection:
The Grand Connection is a supportive community that provides business education, visibility, and connections through collaboration and Grand Giving.
About the Hosts & Speakers:
Carolyn Cooper-McOuatt: With over 30 years of expertise as a transformational speaker, consultant, and coach, Carolyn is committed to elevating global impact. As the co-founder of Grand Connection, she inspires collaboration and specializes in refining business strategies and aligning enterprises with their purpose for long-term prosperity.
Susan Jarema: An experienced entrepreneur and marketing expert, Susan leads with a deep understanding of strategy, branding, and digital marketing. As the co-founder of Grand Connection and president of New Earth Marketing, she empowers entrepreneurs towards collaborative digital growth.
Bryan Daly: Founder of NLFA and a seasoned financial professional, dedicated to revolutionizing financial planning and empowering financial freedom. Bryan brings with him the extensive network of EPIC Business Connections.
Dr. Eric Zuley: Founder and CEO of EZWay Network, an award-winning digital innovator with a significant influence in media and humanitarian efforts. Dr. Zuley is joined by members of the eZWay Family, his robust social media and business community.
Robbie Samuels: Event design consultant and business growth strategist, renowned for helping professionals maximize their strategic impact through effective networking. Robbie integrates the Biz Book Publishing Hub community, offering unique networking and publishing insights.
