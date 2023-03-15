The Grand Connection Celebrates Three Years of Community and Collaboration
Community of Entrepreneurs Supports Each Others Success Through Grand GivingVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Connection, a global community focused on collaboration and support for small businesses, is proud to celebrate its third anniversary this March. Founded in 2020 by Carolyn Cooper-McOuatt of Inspired Business Development and Susan Jarema of New Earth Marketing, the community has grown to have been visited by over 5,000 members from over 35 countries.
In celebration of this milestone, the Grand Connection is hosting a month-long series of events, including a talk by Stu McLaren, world leader in community building and co-founder of Village Impact, a charity that has raised over $10 million to support education in Africa. McLaren's expertise will help members of the Grand Connection achieve their goals and create even more significant connections.
"Our mission is to help our members succeed and create a greater impact in the world," said Cooper-McOuatt. "We believe in the power of collaboration and community to effect change. We recognize that we are all interconnected, and our actions have a ripple effect on those around us."
The Grand Connection community is known for its philosophy of Grand Giving, which is based on three core values - connect, create, and collaborate. Members of the community share resources, skills, expertise, connections, referrals, and opportunities, and facilitate breakout masterminds and master classes. The Grand Giveaway, which offers free access to business resources to all, is an example of a collaborative initiative that benefits everyone.
"Success has come from collaborating with organizations around the globe to give both communities visibility and the opportunity to co-market together," said Jarema. "Rather than be competitors, the Grand Connection is known as being the connector of connectors by helping members grow their network and forming meaningful collaborative relationships, called Grand Connections."
The Grand Connection is also committed to supporting its own members build community through Grand Groups. Members can apply to create a group based on their expertise or a common interest. Current groups include the Grand Podcasters Group, The Grand Authors Group and The Breast Connection supporting women’s health.
