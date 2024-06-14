The Gilsons Band Arrive in Los Angeles for the First Time on July 2nd for an Exclusive Event “Brasil with S”
Promoted by Nexus Events, the “Brasil with S” event is a celebration of the best in Brazil.LOS ANGELES, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexus Events is proud to announce the "Brasil with S" event, a vibrant celebration of Brazilian culture, which will bring renowned band Gilsons to Los Angeles for the first time. The daily experience of Brazil, outside the country, will take place over two days: July 2nd in West Hollywood, and July 3rd in Venice Beach (open to the public); promising an unforgettable night of culture and authentic Brazilian sound.
The Gilsons, formed by José Gil, Francisco Gil and João Gil, are known for their catchy songs that mix MPB (Brazilian Popular Music), samba, and contemporary elements, creating a unique experience that resonates with both Brazilian music lovers and a global audience. The band, which rose to prominence with hits such as "Várias Queixas" and "Love Love", is ready to enchant the Los Angeles audience with its infectious energy and engaging rhythms, on the way to its first tour of the United States and Canada.
The first night in Los Angeles will take place on July 2, at The Butcher's Daughter in West Hollywood, on one of the city's most important avenues, close to Beverly Hills. The premiere is exclusive to professionals from the Brazilian and American industry, and guests.
For fans of the band residing in Los Angeles, July 3rd is open to the public and takes place on Venice Beach, at The Waterfront. Close to the beach, with food, drinks, and the California sunset as a backdrop. The house opens at 5pm (Pacific Time) and tickets are available at https://groovooapp.com/e/brasilwithsgilsons
The first edition of the "Brasil with S" event features Gilsons for its representativeness and interculturality. The band formed by the son and grandchildren of Gilberto Gil, one of the greatest Brazilian musicians, winner of multiple Grammys, carries Brazilianness within it, a feeling that many foreigners do not know.
"Our mission at Nexus Events is to create events that connect people and promote the cultural richness of different countries. We are extremely excited to bring the Gilsons to Los Angeles and offer audiences an authentic experience of Brazilian music and culture," said Lorena Teixeira, founder of Nexus and creator of “Brasil with S”.
For more information about the "Brasil with S" event and to purchase tickets, visit the official sales website or contact media@thaiseliasenpr.com
Thais Eliasen
t. PR
+1 774-319-0317
media@thaiseliasenpr.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other