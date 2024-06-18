AnalyticsIQ Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024
AnalyticsIQ is thrilled to be named to Inc’s Best Workplaces list. This prestigious honor is a direct reflection of every individual colleague that makes up the AnalyticsIQ team.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
AnalyticsIQ is the leading people-based marketing data creator and predictive analytics innovator. Our mission is to fuel better outcomes for all by creating reliable and predictive people-based data by blending cognitive psychology with data science. Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions in order to achieve better marketing results.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
“AnalyticsIQ is thrilled to be named to Inc’s Best Workplaces list. We are proud of the culture we have created and continue to nurture at our company, rooted in collaboration, respect, ethics, accountability, trust, and excellence. This prestigious honor is a direct reflection of every individual colleague that makes up the AnalyticsIQ team,” says AnalyticsIQ CEO Scarlett Shipp.
“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”
About AnalyticsIQ
Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, create custom audiences, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn at @AnalyticsIQ.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
