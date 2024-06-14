CBP Officers Arrest a Man Who Possessed Stolen Credit Cards, Social Security Cards and Other Identification Cards

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry arrested a United States citizen for possession of several stolen credit cards and other forms of identification not belonging to him.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a 33-year-old male U.S. citizen from the city of New York as he was being returned by Canada Border Services Agency officers after being denied entry into Canada. CBP officers then referred the man for a secondary examination to verify his identity. During the secondary examination, officers discovered several forms of identification in his possession containing multiple names. Further investigation uncovered stolen state issued identification cards, state issued benefits cards, social security cards and credit cards, of which all had been reported stolen. The man was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers.

“Our CBP Officers continue to maintain their diligence in identifying and intercepting criminals entering the United States,” said Assistant Port Director Dawn Caltagirone. “This encounter highlights the commitment and perseverance of our officer’s enforcement mindset to bring criminals to justice and protect our communities.”

After CBP processing, the stolen property and man were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face eight felony charges for Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

