BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY KIDS LEARN LIFESAVING WATER SAFETY SKILLS DURING RECENT “ZAC CAMP”
The ZAC Foundation brought drown-proofing and other water safety skills to over 100 kids during their 4-day “ZAC Camp” at Boys & Girls Club in Carver Ranches.
During the Camp, the kids are introduced to water safety principals, through time in the water and time in the classroom with a special curriculum we’ve developed.”CARVER RANCHES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summertime in South Florida means time around the beach and the pool with family and friends. Unfortunately, those waters can be a deadly place for kids, with the very young and underserved especially at risk. The ZAC Foundation is dedicated to preparing children and families for a lifetime of water safety.
— Matthew Barnes, ZAC Camp Coordinator
Earlier today, the Foundation brought their water safety mission to members of the Carver Ranches Boys & Girls Club in West Park, during the 4-day “ZAC Camp.” The ZAC Foundation was established in 2008 by Karen and Brian Kohn, after their son, Zachary, drown after being caught in the drain of the family’s pool.
According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for kids under the age of five. In fact, drowning is the second leading cause of death in kids under the age of 15—with black children being four times more likely to drown versus their white counterparts, largely because of a lack of basic swimming skills. The ZAC Foundation, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, is dedicated to changing those statistics.
Members of the Carver Ranches Club learned valuable anti-drowning and water safety skills, led by experienced and highly trained instructors, who focus on building core swimming skills and confidence. In addition to the Carver Ranches Club, the ZAC Foundation travels to other Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, focusing on areas where risk is especially high. To learn more about The ZAC Foundation, visit www.thezacfoundation.org.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)
Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is a dynamic, youth-focused organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 15 Broward County Club facilities serve 10,000 youth ages 6-18, weekly, via our after-school programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.
With a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for the 13th consecutive year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is recognized as a leading advocate for youth proving to be a “Legacy of Success, Built for the Future”. BGCBC is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. Visit: www.bgcbc.org.
About The ZAC Foundation
The ZAC Foundation was established to prepare children and families for a lifetime of water safety. The organization works to strengthen pool safety legislation and funds advocacy, education and effective programming surrounding water safety. Zachary Archer Cohn’s memory is the inspiration for the Foundation’s mission and activities. Learn more at www.thezacfoundation.org
