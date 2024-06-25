BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY KIDS LEARN LIFESAVING WATER SAFETY SKILLS DURING RECENT “ZAC CAMP”

BGCBC LOGO ZAC FOUNDATION LOGO

The ZAC Foundation brought drown-proofing and other water safety skills to over 100 kids during their 4-day “ZAC Camp” at Boys & Girls Club in Carver Ranches.

During the Camp, the kids are introduced to water safety principals, through time in the water and time in the classroom with a special curriculum we’ve developed.” — Matthew Barnes, ZAC Camp Coordinator