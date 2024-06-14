Former ICE Director Tom Homan announced as Keynote Speaker for Northern Nevada Speaker Series
Tom Homan, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Keynote at the Northern Nevada Speaker Series event on June 27, 2024RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Automobile Museum is pleased to announce that Tom Homan, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will be the esteemed keynote speaker at the upcoming Northern Nevada Speaker Series event on June 27, 2024.
Mr. Homan’s tenure at ICE was marked by significant enforcement actions and policy decisions that impacted immigration law and order. His experiences and insights promise to make for an engaging and informative presentation, sure to resonate with attendees interested in understanding the complexities of immigration enforcement and its implications on individuals and communities.
The event, which is part of a prestigious lecture series aimed at bringing thought leaders and experts from various fields to Northern Nevada, will be held at the National Automobile Museum located at 1 Museum Drive, Reno, Nevada 89501. This is a unique opportunity for community members to hear from a figure who has played a pivotal role in shaping America's immigration policy at a time of intense national focus on the topic.
Tickets for the speaking event are available at a price of $35 per person. Those interested in attending are encouraged to book in advance as this event promises to draw a significant crowd. It is not only an occasion for learning and reflection but also an opportunity to engage in a broader conversation about the evolving landscape of immigration and enforcement in the United States.
For ticketing information and to learn more about the National Automobile Museum's Northern Nevada Speaker Series, please contact the museum directly or visit our website.
The National Automobile Museum looks forward to welcoming Tom Homan and guests for an evening of thought-provoking conversation and dialogue.
One of America's Top 10 Automobile Museums and named #1 Museum in Reno by TripAdvisor, the National Automobile Museum showcases more than 240 remarkable automobiles. It features theatre presentations and docent tours through 105,000 square feet of galleries, exhibits, vibrant street scenes, and accompanying artifacts that bring displays to life. It is committed to providing educational and engaging experiences for visitors of all ages. For more information about the National Automobile Museum, visit automuseum.org or call (775) 333-9300.
