David Canup Joins Ascend as Director, Technology and UKG Ready Services

UKG and IT Expert Joins Ascend to Lead Technology and UKG Ready Services

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc. is excited to welcome David Canup to the role of Director, Technology and UKG Ready Services. With over 20 years of IT experience, Mr. Canup brings a wealth of knowledge and technical perspective to the organization. Under his leadership, Ascend is confident that he will prove to be valuable in driving the company's continued growth and success.

Mr. Canup boasts a successful track record as the co-founder of a thriving IT service company and establishing a co-location datacenter. Notably, he spent 16 years at Ultimate Software as Director of Workplace Activation and nearly 4 years as a Senior Director at UKG. His proven expertise in building new revenue streams aligns perfectly with Ascend’s strategic goals, making him an asset in driving our mission to deliver innovative service solutions for our clients.

"David's deep understanding of UKG, combined with his innovative approach, makes him a perfect fit to lead our Technology and Ready Services practice," said Lou Sylaj, CEO of Ascend. "We're confident his expertise will significantly enhance our client offerings."

In his new role, Mr. Canup will spearhead the success of Ascend's UKG Ready and Technology Services by leading teams of certified UKG consultants who deliver exceptional services to Ascend clients.

“I am thrilled to join Ascend and collaborate with such a talented team,” said Mr. Canup. “Together, we can leverage my experience to contribute to Ascend’s ongoing success. This is an exciting opportunity, and I am looking forward to tackling the challenges and celebrating the accomplishments ahead.”

Ascend believes this addition will further strengthen its service offerings and continue delivering exceptional results for its clients and partners.

For more information about Ascend, please visit www.ascendps.com

About Ascend, Inc.

HRMS Solutions, Inc. and ATS Management Consulting, two leading UKG partners, have merged to form Ascend, Inc., one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. This exciting merger brings together over 110 certified consultants and 300 active projects, making Ascend the go-to expert for all UKG Pro Suite needs.

Ascend offers comprehensive services across the entire UKG platform, catering to both mid-market and enterprise organizations. With a focus on personalized service and a deep understanding of UKG’s capabilities, Ascend empowers businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and valuable experience for every UKG customer.