Ascend, Inc. Appoints Aren James to Lead Canadian Expansion and Drive UKG Service Excellence

Strengthening Ascend’s delivery of best-in-class UKG implementation and managed payroll services across Canada

Aren’s proven expertise in the Canadian market and his deep understanding of workforce management technology make him an outstanding addition to our sales team.”
— Lou Sylaj, CEO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc., a premier implementation and managed services partner exclusively aligned with UKG, today announced that Aren James has joined the company as a results-driven Sales Executive to help drive UKG Pro®, UKG Workforce Management (WFM)™ and UKG Ready® professional implementation services for midmarket and enterprise organizations across Canada.

With extensive experience in workforce technology sales and consultative client engagement, James will drive Ascend’s growth in Canada and supporting business expansion across the region. In his role, he will work closely with Ascend’s service delivery teams to identify opportunities, build strong client partnerships, and support organizations through implementations, managed payroll, and premier support service offerings.

Prior to joining Ascend, James built a strong track record of success at ADP Canada, where he specialized in advising midmarket and enterprise clients on modern HR, payroll, and workforce solutions. His career reflects a strong commitment to elevating the customer experience while driving revenue growth.

“Aren’s proven expertise in the Canadian market and his deep understanding of workforce management technology make him an outstanding addition to our sales team” said Lou Sylaj, CEO at Ascend. “His sales acumen and drive for client success will strengthen our ability to deliver valuable outcomes for UKG customers across Canada and solidify our position as a preferred services provider for Canadian businesses.”

“I’m thrilled to join Ascend and contribute to the growth of Ascend’s UKG services across Canada,” said James. “Ascend’s client-focused approach and deep product expertise create a powerful platform for helping organizations achieve success with their HR, pay and workforce management investments.”

To learn more about Ascend’s expert UKG services, including implementation, managed payroll and premier support, visit www.ascendps.com.

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs. Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro, WFM and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and deep product expertise, Ascend empowers SMB, midmarket, and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and successful experience for every customer.

