Saskatchewan Manufacturing Sales Lead the Nation

CANADA, June 14 - Released on June 14, 2024

Province Among Top Ranking for Month-Over-Month and Year-Over-Year Growth

Latest numbers from Statistics Canada show continued growth for Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales, which had a 7.5 per cent increase for month-over-month growth for April 2024, compared to March 2024 (seasonally-adjusted). This places Saskatchewan second among the provinces. Year-over-year growth in this category was also strong with an increase of 5.4 per cent for April 2024, compared to April 2023 (seasonally-adjusted), ranking third among the provinces.

"This continued growth in manufacturing sales demonstrates how Saskatchewan's stable and competitive business environment is strengthening our economy, leading to historic job growth and more people working in the province today than ever before," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "These statistics are more great news for our province's export-based economy. In the last two years, provincial exports have exceeded a record-breaking $100 billion, resulting in opportunities for communities throughout the province."

In April 2024, the value of manufacturing sales totaled $2.1 billion.

Saskatchewan's overall exports have been strong, totaling over $101.9 billion for 2022 and 2023 combined. This is a 52.2 per cent increase from the previous two-year period of 2020-2021, which saw $66.9 billion in total exports.

Private capital investment is projected to reach $14.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent over 2023. This is the highest anticipated percentage increase in Canada.

The Government of Saskatchewan also recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

