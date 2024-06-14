Submit Release
More Family Resource Centres Officially Open Their Doors to Young Saskatchewan Families

CANADA, June 14 - Released on June 14, 2024

Families across Saskatchewan continue to welcome Early Years Family Resource Centres (FRCs) into their communities. Three Early Years FRCs will be celebrating their official grand openings in June 2024.  

Today, the Regina Early Years FRC - Airport Location is holding its grand opening. The centre has been operating out of a temporary location since February 2024.  

The communities of Tisdale and Kindersley will be holding their Early Years FRC grand openings on June 17 and June 22, 2024, respectively.  

Since opening their doors, these three centres have already provided early years programming and parent support to over 600 families.  

Families with children up to age six can access a range of services including positive parenting programs, literacy opportunities and support for children's development. The centres are led by local management committees that represent a broad mix of government, community-based service providers and organizations who make decisions about specific programs and services based on localized needs.  

"We continue to improve access to early years programming and family support through the Early Years Family Resource Centres," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Parents who have accessed services at one of the many FRCs in the province have reported improved parenting skills and knowledge, improved child development and increased family engagement."

In 2024-25, annual funding for all Early Years FRCs in Saskatchewan will total $8 million. Funding is provided through the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

"We all want the best for our kids," Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds said. "These new Early Years Family Resource Centres will help provide parents with valuable tools and ensure our children get the best possible start in life. Fairness for every generation is all about making sure we support each other at every stage in life - and that starts with childhood."

To date, Saskatchewan families have access to 21 Early Years FRCs across the province with locations in the Battlefords, Estevan, Humboldt, Île-à-la-Crosse, Kindersley, La Ronge, Martensville-Warman, Meadow Lake, Moose Jaw, Nipawin, Lloydminster, Prince Albert, two centres in Regina, Sandy Bay, two centres in Saskatoon, Swift Current, Tisdale, Weyburn and Yorkton.

Find an Early Years FRC near you by visiting: www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/community-programs-for-new-families-in-canada#family-resource-centres-in-canadaw.

