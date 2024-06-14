Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on June 17 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, June 14 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 14, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 14, 2024—On Monday, June 17 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters, including the Council’s scheduled vote on the appointment of the County’s new police chief.

Council President Friedson will also discuss the Council's upcoming deliberations on planning-related matters, including the Attainable Housing Strategies Initiative approved by the Planning Board last week and the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science.

Additionally, he will highlight the June 20 joint Audit and Education and Culture Committee meeting focused on the Office of the Inspector General’s report covering Montgomery County Public Schools complaint processing and actions that have been taken since the report’s January release.

He will also highlight upcoming events around the County to celebrate Juneteenth.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on June 17 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

# # #