Symphonic Distribution Hires Guji Lorenzana to Lead Business in Asia
With Guji’s track record of collaborating with DSPs and growing artists’ presence in the Philippines, we are very excited to bring him on board as we expand Symphonic’s roster in Asia.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphonic Distribution, a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has hired Guji Lorenzana as its first Territory Manager, Asia. Reporting to Symphonic’s Chief Creative Officer, Randall Foster, Lorenzana will bring his expertise from his prior roles at YouTube Music, Ingrooves Music Group, and most recently Virgin Music Group to Symphonic. Based in Los Angeles, Lorenzana will be responsible for expanding Symphonic's artist roster and negotiating new business partnerships with Asian companies to grow Symphonic’s presence in the region.
— Randall Foster, Chief Creative Officer, Symphonic Distribution
Lorenzana first entered the music industry as both a solo artist and member of the group TFTI, garnering over 20 million streams in the Philippines. He then served as a radio host on Mellow 947 FM in the Philippines, co-hosting popular podcasts like "Good Times with Mo" while also serving as a resident DJ at the largest dance club and entertainment space in Southeast Asia, Cove Manila. After spending more than a decade as an actor, performer, and radio personality, Lorenzana co-founded Open Door Artists in 2017, where he managed a diverse roster of actors and musicians globally, including artists signed with Warner Music Group.
Transitioning to the executive side of the industry, Lorenzana then served as a Music Content Specialist for YouTube Music, managing content for their Philippines region and building relationships with key industry partners. In 2021, he landed the role of Country Manager, Philippines, at Ingrooves Music Group, heading up their expansion into the region and establishing partnerships with labels and streaming platforms. He continued this role as Ingrooves was acquired by Virgin Music Group, helping them to emerge as a key player in the region. He also assisted Virgin in establishing offices in Thailand.
“With Guji’s track record of collaborating with DSPs and growing artists’ presence in the Philippines, we are very excited to bring him on board as we expand Symphonic’s roster in Asia,” said Randall Foster, Chief Creative Officer, Symphonic Distribution. “I have no doubt that we will thrive under his leadership and look forward to seeing all that he accomplishes in the role.”
"Supporting the independent music scene has always been my passion, and I am excited to continue this mission. Joining the Symphonic team allows me to pursue my dedication to cultivating the best new talent across Asia,” said Lorenzana. “With Symphonic's impressive global roster, I am eager to bring in fresh voices and expand their footprint in Asia."
About Symphonic
Symphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.
Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others. For more information, visit http://symphonic.com.
Symphonic Press Contacts:
Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.com
Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here