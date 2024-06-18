Pipe17 Appoints Ryan Powell as Chief Revenue Officer, Continues to Build Momentum in Ecommerce Market
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipe17, a leading provider of innovative order operations solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ryan Powell as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 20 years of experience as a sales and revenue leader in the logistics and ecommerce industry, Ryan brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving explosive growth.
Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Powell to the Pipe17 team. His tremendous experience and success in driving revenue growth in the logistics and ecommerce sectors make him the perfect fit for our company as we enter the next phase of our growth. Ryan's understanding of the challenges in order operations and his passion for innovative solutions align perfectly with Pipe17's mission. We are confident that his leadership will further accelerate our growth and success.”
Ryan's decision to join Pipe17 comes at a pivotal time for the company as it gains traction in the ecommerce market with its innovative approach to order operations. As ecommerce brands and their fulfillment partners enter a new era of efficiency, increasing profit margins by removing cost and friction from their order processing lifecycle is now a priority. Pipe17's order operations hub combines intelligent connectivity with core order management services and end-to-end visibility, giving brands, retailers, and the 3PLs and SaaS vendors that serve them the power to seamlessly unify their selling channels with their fulfillment, customer service, and financial operations so they work in lockstep to process orders and maintain accurate data for all stakeholders.
Ryan’s extensive experience in ecommerce and logistics, including his previous roles as Group Director at Ryder Systems and Senior VP at Whiplash, positions him to make a significant impact on Pipe17's growth trajectory.
Ryan Powell commented, “I am excited to join Pipe17 at such a pivotal time. Having dealt with the complexities and costs of broken order operations firsthand, I truly appreciate the value that Pipe17's technology brings to the table. I look forward to working with the talented team at Pipe17 to drive revenue growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”
Business Milestones and Market Recognition
Pipe17’s leadership in ecommerce has been further validated through several significant achievements:
Delivering Order Operations for Larger Brands: Large-scale brands and retailers are increasingly choosing Pipe17 to unify their order operations. Over the past several months, contracts have been signed with multiple major brands including Lock N Lube, Pure Fishing, Procaps, Hotel Chocolat, Manscaped, SA Fishing, Rowing Blazers, and Esprit.
New Partnerships: Merchant and brand service providers Loop Returns, Logiwa, Cart.com, Shipware, and LogisticsResolve are now partnering with Pipe17 to accelerate delivery of seamless solutions to their clients and better manage client orderflows into their platforms. Additionally Pipe17’s intelligent connectivity lets partners connect to more channels, faster with no code or developers required, giving them increased market reach and faster onboardings.
Participation in Amazon’s Buy with Prime Advisory Council: As a highly valued collaborator with Amazon’s Buy with Prime/Multi-Channel Fulfillment offering, Pipe17 has been asked to participate in their recently formed Buy with Prime Advisory Council based on its industry expertise and skill in onboarding and supporting clients with Buy with Prime and MCF.
Inclusion in The Leading 100: For the second consecutive year, Pipe17 has been recognized in The Leading 100, a prestigious list published by The Lead, highlighting the most innovative tech start-ups driving the future of brand-to-consumer.
Publication of 'Delivering the Modern Brand Promise' by RMW Commerce: Pipe17 has been featured in a recent publication by noted ecommerce industry analyst Rick Watson of RMW Commerce. The report, titled "Delivering the Modern Brand Promise," addresses the explosion of selling channels and the necessity for brands to meet customers "where they live." It emphasizes the critical role of order operations in efficiently managing these channels while controlling costs and highlights how companies like Pipe17 are delivering more powerful solutions compared to traditional integration platform-based options. Click here to download a digital copy of the Modern Brand Promise.
About Pipe17:
Pipe17 Inc. provides Ecommerce Order Operations solutions for modern merchants and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Pipe17 is the fast and easy way to achieve omnichannel order flows that are touchless and cost-efficient, from order to inventory to fulfillment across DTC, B2B and Retail. Pipe17 is the only ecommerce order ops solution that combines rapid deployment, seamless orders-to-anywhere automation, real-time visibility, and elastic scale. Learn more at https://Pipe17.com.
About Pipe17:
Pipe17 Inc. provides Ecommerce Order Operations solutions for modern merchants and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Pipe17 is the fast and easy way to achieve omnichannel order flows that are touchless and cost-efficient, from order to inventory to fulfillment across DTC, B2B and Retail. Pipe17 is the only ecommerce order ops solution that combines rapid deployment, seamless orders-to-anywhere automation, real-time visibility, and elastic scale. Learn more at https://Pipe17.com.
