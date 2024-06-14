CuraSouth Announces Rebranding to Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction Center
CuraSouth Announces Rebranding to Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction CenterTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Recovery, a premier provider of addiction treatment and behavioral health services, announced the rebranding of its CuraSouth facility to "Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction Center." This change is a key component of a comprehensive brand refresh impacting all locations within the network.
Josh Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Guardian Recovery, expressed enthusiasm about this significant evolution, stating, "This name change is more than symbolic—it aligns with our expanded mission to address a broader spectrum of behavioral health challenges nationwide."
Highlights of the Rebranding Initiative
New Name: The facility previously known as CuraSouth will now operate under the name "Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction Center."
New Logo: The introduction of a new logo, symbolizing a radiant sunrise, underscores the organization's commitment to renewal and recovery. The design features converging paths leading toward a sunrise, representing the diverse and individualized journeys of those seeking recovery.
Unified Branding: The rebranding extends across all Guardian Recovery locations, fostering a seamless experience for clients and their families. This unified approach enhances the continuity of care as clients move through different levels of treatment.
Scott further highlighted the rationale behind the rebranding, stating, "Our unified branding strategy not only simplifies the understanding of our organization across various platforms but also reinforces the interconnectedness among all our facilities. It enhances the clarity of our client interactions and bolsters the sense of belonging among our staff."
What Remains Unchanged
Commitment to Clients: Guardian Recovery continues to prioritize a client-first approach, ensuring that the rebranding does not impact the high-quality care clients receive.
Organizational Structure: The rebranding does not entail any changes in ownership or organizational structure.
Staff and Program Continuity: There will be no changes to staff or programs. Clients can expect the same exceptional level of care and support they have always received.
In his message to clients, alumni, families, and colleagues, Scott extended his gratitude: "Your enduring support has been instrumental in shaping our journey. As we embrace our new identity, we remain steadfast in our mission to guide each individual on their path to recovery, sobriety, and mental wellness."
For further details on the rebranding or to view our new visual identity, please visit the FAQ page on our website or watch the accompanying video message from our CEO.
About Guardian Recovery
Guardian Recovery is a leader in the treatment of substance use and mental health disorders, providing comprehensive care and support across the United States. With a focus on a client-first approach, Guardian Recovery is dedicated to guiding individuals and their families on the path to recovery, sobriety, and mental wellness.
