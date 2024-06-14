CuraSouth Announces Rebranding to Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction Center

Tampa detox center bedroom

Peaceful & Medically Supervised Detox Bedrooms

CuraSouth Announces Rebranding to Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction Center

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Recovery, a premier provider of addiction treatment and behavioral health services, announced the rebranding of its CuraSouth facility to "Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction Center." This change is a key component of a comprehensive brand refresh impacting all locations within the network.

Josh Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Guardian Recovery, expressed enthusiasm about this significant evolution, stating, "This name change is more than symbolic—it aligns with our expanded mission to address a broader spectrum of behavioral health challenges nationwide."

Highlights of the Rebranding Initiative

New Name: The facility previously known as CuraSouth will now operate under the name "Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction Center."

New Logo: The introduction of a new logo, symbolizing a radiant sunrise, underscores the organization's commitment to renewal and recovery. The design features converging paths leading toward a sunrise, representing the diverse and individualized journeys of those seeking recovery.

Unified Branding: The rebranding extends across all Guardian Recovery locations, fostering a seamless experience for clients and their families. This unified approach enhances the continuity of care as clients move through different levels of treatment.

Scott further highlighted the rationale behind the rebranding, stating, "Our unified branding strategy not only simplifies the understanding of our organization across various platforms but also reinforces the interconnectedness among all our facilities. It enhances the clarity of our client interactions and bolsters the sense of belonging among our staff."

What Remains Unchanged

Commitment to Clients: Guardian Recovery continues to prioritize a client-first approach, ensuring that the rebranding does not impact the high-quality care clients receive.

Organizational Structure: The rebranding does not entail any changes in ownership or organizational structure.

Staff and Program Continuity: There will be no changes to staff or programs. Clients can expect the same exceptional level of care and support they have always received.

In his message to clients, alumni, families, and colleagues, Scott extended his gratitude: "Your enduring support has been instrumental in shaping our journey. As we embrace our new identity, we remain steadfast in our mission to guide each individual on their path to recovery, sobriety, and mental wellness."

For further details on the rebranding or to view our new visual identity, please visit the FAQ page on our website or watch the accompanying video message from our CEO.

About Guardian Recovery

Guardian Recovery is a leader in the treatment of substance use and mental health disorders, providing comprehensive care and support across the United States. With a focus on a client-first approach, Guardian Recovery is dedicated to guiding individuals and their families on the path to recovery, sobriety, and mental wellness.

Donald Prince
Guardian Recovery
+1 561-573-9944
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

CuraSouth Announces Rebranding to Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction Center

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Donald Prince
Guardian Recovery
+1 561-573-9944
Company/Organization
Guardian Recovery
3333 S Congress Ave., Suite 400
Delray Beach, Florida, 33445
United States
+1 561-573-9944
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Since 2009, Guardian Recovery has guided individuals and families through addiction and mental health challenges. Their comprehensive programs address all aspects of recovery, from detox to aftercare, empowering clients to reclaim their lives.

Our Story

More From This Author
CuraSouth Announces Rebranding to Guardian Recovery - Tampa Addiction Center
Princeton Detox & Recovery Center’s Nursing Team Honored with 2024 Healthcare Professionals Award by Caron
Guardian Recovery Announces the Launch of a New Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program in New Brunswick
View All Stories From This Author