New Haven Barracks/ DLS-C, Ignition Interlock Device Violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5002688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/14/2024 @ 1326 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2488 Lemon Fair Road, Weybridge Vermont.

VIOLATION: DLS-C, Ignition Interlock Device Violation.

ACCUSED: Richard P. Quesnel

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 14, 2024, at approximately 1326 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a male operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. State Police were able to locate the male, who was later identified as Richard P. Quesnel. Quesnel was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 26, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 26, 2024

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov