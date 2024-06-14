New Haven Barracks/ DLS-C, Ignition Interlock Device Violation
CASE#: 24B5002688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/14/2024 @ 1326 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2488 Lemon Fair Road, Weybridge Vermont.
VIOLATION: DLS-C, Ignition Interlock Device Violation.
ACCUSED: Richard P. Quesnel
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 14, 2024, at approximately 1326 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a male operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. State Police were able to locate the male, who was later identified as Richard P. Quesnel. Quesnel was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 26, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 26, 2024
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
