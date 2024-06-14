SANTA FE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this week was elected chair of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) at its annual meeting in Olympic Valley, Calif., and she pledged to focus on the region’s housing challenges as her primary initiative.

“Too many working-class families lack access to housing that meets their needs, and it diminishes quality of life and threatens our vibrant economic growth,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are laser focused on removing obstacles, reducing development costs, and putting new resources and public land in play to deliver this badly needed housing.”

Lujan Grisham succeeds Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon as chair of the organization. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will serve as vice chair.

“I’m thrilled to join Gov. Lujan Grisham as Vice Chair of the Western Governors’ Association,” said Gov. Cox. “Governors are problem solvers by nature, and I am eager to work with my colleagues on addressing the challenges facing the Western states.”

The Western Governors’ Association represents the governors of the 22 westernmost states and territories. The association prides itself on bipartisan policy development, information exchange, and collective action on issues of critical importance to the West.