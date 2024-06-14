Readers Can Now Explore the World of Avian Majesty

A Bluejay is Hungry by Nick Vakalopoulos Briley & Baxter Publications

— Nick Vakalopoulos

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications, a beacon of enchanting children's literature, is delighted to announce that preorders are now available for "A Blue Jay is Hungry" by esteemed author and wildlife photographer Nick Vakalopoulos. The book is set to be released on June 18th, 2024, in both hardback and paperback formats, and is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and more.

Dive into the captivating world of this intrepid Blue Jay as it embarks on a quest for sustenance, guided by the poetic prose and stunning imagery derived from Vakalopoulos's years behind the lens.

In "A Blue Jay is Hungry," readers are invited to join a majestic Blue Jay on a hunt for its next meal, delving into the bold spirit and elegant demeanor of this regal creature. Vakalopoulos's evocative storytelling and breathtaking photography transport readers into the heart of the Blue Jay's world, where every flutter of wings and rustle of feathers becomes a testament to the beauty and resilience of nature.

This captivating ode to avian majesty marks Vakalopoulos's second book, following the success of his debut title, "There’s Something About Robins," which debuted as the #1 New Release in Children’s Photography Books on Amazon! With "A Blue Jay is Hungry," Vakalopoulos continues to enchant readers with his profound appreciation for the natural world and his talent for capturing its essence through words and images.

“As a wildlife photographer, I had set a goal to photograph Blue Jays in action,” said Vakalopoulos. “More specifically, I wanted to capture how they dive from a tree branch when they see something to eat on the ground. They essentially look like an arrow or missile as they launch into the air and fall to the earth. At the very last moment, they open their wings to land safely and acquire their meal. This was the inspiration for my book as I realized I could tell a simple story about this amazing activity!”

Readers won’t want to miss their chance to reserve their copy and experience the wonder of nature through the eyes of one of its most captivating inhabitants.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.