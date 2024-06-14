Governor Ron DeSantis Secures Record Investment for Everglades Restoration and Water Quality

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 13, 2024

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850-245-2112, DEPNews@FloridaDEP.gov ~ The Focus on Florida’s Future Budget makes key investments to safeguard Florida’s coastlines and beaches, conserve natural landscapes and promote outdoor recreation ~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Focus on Florida’s Future Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25, representing the most significant single-year investment in Everglades restoration projects in Florida’s history. The budget invests a historic $3.1 billion to continue the state’s momentum to expedite critical Everglades Restoration projects, employ sound science to protect and restore Florida’s waterways, and fund infrastructure projects to improve Florida’s water quality and supply. “Governor DeSantis has once again demonstrated his strong commitment to Florida’s environment by funding critical, scientifically sound projects to protect and restore our water quality, fortify our coastlines and expand our unrivaled conservation lands,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “Over the coming year, we look forward to maintaining our momentum in these efforts, including expediting projects to restore Florida’s Everglades, funding projects through the Resilient Florida Grant Program and delivering on the Governor’s vision of increasing public access to our conservation lands through additional outdoor recreation, camping and lodging options at Florida’s award-winning state parks. The prioritization and investment in Florida’s environmental protection goals have made them a reality now and in the future. I am excited for DEP and our partners to maintain this momentum for Florida’s residents, visitors, resources and economy.” The budget emphasizes key priorities for achieving more for Florida’s environment, including: $850 million for Everglades Restoration, including: $550 million for the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.

for the Florida Communities Trust to acquire community-based parks, open space and greenways that further outdoor recreation and natural resource protection needs. $14.3 million for the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program, which provides competitive recreational grants to local governments for the acquisition and/or development of land for public outdoor recreation. $234 million for cleanup programs. In 2019, Governor DeSantis called for $2.5 billion to be invested over four years for Everglades restoration and water quality. The Governor surpassed that goal by securing over $3.3 billion during his first term. In 2023, Governor DeSantis reinforced his commitment in his second term by calling for a historic $3.5 billion investment for Everglades restoration and protection of water resources. The Focus on Florida’s Future Budget includes more than $1.5 billion for this initiative, bringing the total investment during the Governor’s first two years of his second term to $3.2 billion and the state’s total cumulative commitment to $6.5 billion since the Governor took office. Learn more about what DEP is doing to protect Florida’s environment and natural resources at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov. ###