DEP Highlights Student Art in Celebration of Earth Day 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 22, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – To celebrate Earth Day 2025, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) hosted a statewide poster contest for students in grades 4-12. Students were invited to create artwork reflecting DEP’s Earth Day theme, "Protect & Preserve Florida’s Living Waters," and encouraging environmental awareness. This year's theme also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Florida Aquatic Preserve Act, which has safeguarded Florida's most treasured aquatic ecosystems for five decades. Today, 43 aquatic preserves span the state. A finalist from each of the three grade-level categories (grades 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12) was selected from each of DEP’s six district offices. These finalists' posters were then reviewed by DEP staff in Tallahassee, who selected a state winner for each category. "Congratulations to the winners of this year's Earth Day Poster Contest, and thank you to all who participated," said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. "I’m inspired by these students' creativity and their awareness of Florida’s environment. They understand that protecting our natural resources is a shared responsibility that we can fulfill through education, passion and action." Grades 4-5 State Winner Cole, Grade 5, Discovery Academy of Science Grades 6-8 State Winner Itsani Zacnite, Grade 8, Florida Virtual School "Florida Waters, A Call for Protección" Grades 9-12 State Winner Alejandra, Grade 11, Osceola County School for the Arts While Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22, DEP remains committed to protecting Florida’s air, water and land as the state’s lead agency for environmental management and stewardship. At DEP, every day is Earth Day. Visit the Earth Day 2025 webpage for ideas on how to celebrate Florida’s environment year-round and take meaningful steps to protect our natural resources.

