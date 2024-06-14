Secretariat releases new Policy Guidelines to accelerate renewable energy projects

Today, the Energy Community Secretariat releases its new Policy Guidelines on Permit-Granting and Planning of Energy Projects. The release is perfectly timed with the EU Sustainable Week, underlining the organisation's commitment to sustainable energy practices. The guidelines are designed to expedite the deployment of renewable energy projects within the Energy Community Contracting Parties.

These guidelines are designed to expedite the deployment of renewable energy projects within the Energy Community Contracting Parties. Tailored to the unique characteristics of the Energy Community, their aim is to streamline administrative processes while upholding stringent environmental standards.

This follows last year's 2023 EU Sustainable Week session, Making a success of accelerated renewable areas: best practices for site identification where the initiative was first announced.

What’s Inside the Guidelines?

Simplified Procedures: Fast-track project approvals without compromising on environmental integrity.

Better Coordination: Fostering collaboration between institutions through one-stop-shop services and digitalization.

Smart Spatial Planning: Optimizing the location of renewable projects to minimize conflicts and maximize efficiency.

Public Engagement: Ensuring public concerned is part of the planning and permitting process, boosting public acceptance and support, including transboundary consultations.

Efficient Grid Connections: Practical advice on integrating renewable projects with existing grid systems.

Why It Matters:

These guidelines serve as an important tool for the Contracting Parties, equipping them with the necessary resources to achieve renewable energy targets and comply with Energy Community acquis. They are grounded in thorough assessments and leverage the Secretariat’s extensive experience in supporting Contracting Parties with the environmental and renewables energy initiatives.