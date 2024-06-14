Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, Criminal DLS, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 06/13/2024 @ 1911 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Newbury

VIOLATION: DUI #4, Criminal DLS, Resisting Arrest


ACCUSED: Joakim Liatsos                                              

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT




SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle stuck off the road in someone's yard and the operator of the vehicle was reported to be intoxicated. Troopers arrived and identified the operator as Joakim Liatsos (58). Troopers observed Liatsos to be exhibiting extreme signs of impairment. Investigation revealed Liatsos was required to have an ignition interlock device, which the vehicle was not equipped with. After investigation, Liatsos was placed under arrest, during the course of the arrest he resisted Troopers. Liatsos was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Liatsos was released on citation to answer to the above charges.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/10/24 @ 0800 hours          

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, Criminal DLS, Resisting Arrest

