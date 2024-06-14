St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, Criminal DLS, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004561
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2024 @ 1911 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Newbury
VIOLATION: DUI #4, Criminal DLS, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Joakim Liatsos
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle stuck off the road in someone's yard and the operator of the vehicle was reported to be intoxicated. Troopers arrived and identified the operator as Joakim Liatsos (58). Troopers observed Liatsos to be exhibiting extreme signs of impairment. Investigation revealed Liatsos was required to have an ignition interlock device, which the vehicle was not equipped with. After investigation, Liatsos was placed under arrest, during the course of the arrest he resisted Troopers. Liatsos was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Liatsos was released on citation to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/24 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111