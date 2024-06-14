Confience Continues Buildout of its Modern LIMS Platform with the Addition of Computing Solutions, Inc.
We are pleased to welcome CSI to the Confience family. With our common shared values and commitment to customer satisfaction, we foresee great results from this combined team.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confience, formed in early 2024 through the merger of Accelerated Technology Laboratories and Quality Systems International, has announced the acquisition of Computing Solutions, Inc., provider of the LabSoft LIMS product. This addition, supported by continued financial backing from STG, represents a significant milestone in Confience's growth and development, especially within two of its key focus industries: chemical and food & beverage. It also enhances the combined company’s ability to provide more automated and intuitive solutions to both its current laboratory and quality team customers, as well as future customers who will benefit from ongoing investments in product and service delivery.
— Patrick Quinlan, CEO of Confience
The extended team’s proven experience in building software companies with a focus on customer value further positions Confience to accelerate product development and expand market reach. “We are pleased to welcome CSI to the Confience family” said Patrick Quinlan, CEO of Confience. “With our common shared values and commitment to customer satisfaction, we foresee great results from this combined team.”
Leading the Way in LIMS Innovation
Confience's innovative Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) solutions streamline laboratory and quality management processes. With its state-of-the-art software, lab and quality managers can collect, analyze, and report data with precision and efficiency. Its intuitive functionality automates workflows, freeing laboratory and quality managers from manual data entry, allowing them to focus on delivering reliable data that customers and stakeholders can trust. CSI’s LabSoft offers similar features and functionality and will add depth and breadth to Confience’s LIMS offerings.
“Here at CSI, we are immensely proud of the foundation we have laid. Joining Confience offers exciting opportunities to refine our operations and magnify our influence in the laboratory informatics industry” said Stuart Perigo of CSI. “We are also excited to have found a partner for our next chapter of growth who shares our core values and focus on the customer.”
“We feel that joining Confience will continue our legacy of superior service to our customers. We're eager to contribute to the future growth of the platform” said Brenda Perigo of CSI.
About Confience
Driven by the mission to provide automated lab management and data on which their customers can act to build trusted products and a thriving planet, Confience offers LIMS solutions that empower laboratory and quality managers to accurately gather, analyze, and report data, work efficiently and intuitively, meet compliance goals, and exceed business objectives.
To learn more about Confience, please visit https://www.confience.io/.
About Computing Solutions, Inc. (CSI)
Since 1989, Computing Solutions, Inc. (CSI) has been providing LabSoft LIMS exclusively to the Chemical, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Energy, and Agriculture industries. Along with a targeted industry focus, LabSoft LIMS software is a full featured, highly configurable LIMS that boasts built-in tools and the ability to collaborate with other digitized business systems. LabSoft LIMS’ comprehensive feature set empowers users to build an integrated solution that fully exploits their laboratory data, yielding higher quality and reduced costs.
About STG
STG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit https://stg.com/.
Reina Chehayeb
Confience
+1 718-404-7163
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn