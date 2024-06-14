West Virginia Department of Human Services Issues Summer EBT Cards to Eligible Students





The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), will begin mailing West Virginia Summer EBT (WV-SEBT) benefits to eligible students on June 16, 2024.







The WV-SEBT program will provide short-term grocery benefit assistance to income-eligible households with school-age children during the summer months. The application period opened on April 22, 2024. Applications will be accepted until August 20, 2024.​

