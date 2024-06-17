Art to Go-Go and Giant BBQ Battle Unite for Inaugural "Cookouts & Conversations & Mini Barbecue Battle" Community Event
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art to Go-Go, DC's official Arts & Culture District, and the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (Giant BBQ Battle), one of the largest weekend festivities in the DMV, are proud to announce the inaugural "Cookouts & Conversations and Mini Barbecue Battle" event, scheduled to take place on June 19th, 2024, in advance of the highly anticipated Giant BBQ Battle on June 22nd and 23rd. Cookouts & Conversations is a unique community gathering that aims to bring residents, community leaders, business owners, elected officials, and city agencies together for an afternoon of meaningful dialogue and delicious food.
Set against the backdrop of Washington, D.C.'s vibrant Arts & Culture District, Cookouts & Conversations will provide a platform for open and constructive communication, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration within the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussions on various topics relevant to the neighborhood's growth, development, and cultural enrichment, all while enjoying mouthwatering barbecue dishes and samples from five Ward 8 restaurants.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle to host the first-ever Cookouts & Conversations event," said Ashley Templeton, Marketing and Program Manager for the Anacostia Business Improvement District. "At Art to Go-Go, we believe in the power of art and culture to bring people together and create positive change in our community. This event embodies that spirit, providing a platform for residents and stakeholders to come together, share ideas, and build meaningful connections."
"We are excited to support Cookouts & Conversations as part of our ongoing commitment to serving the local community," said Allen Tubis, Event Producer of the Giant BBQ Battle. "Food has a unique ability to bring people together, and we are proud to contribute to an event that celebrates both delicious barbecue and meaningful dialogue."
Cookouts & Conversations will feature a welcoming outdoor environment, complete with picnic areas and live Go-Go music. Attendees can expect to enjoy a delicious barbecue feast while engaging in discussions facilitated by local community leaders and experts. The event will also include opportunities for networking and connecting with fellow community members.
"We believe that by coming together as a community, we can create positive change and build a brighter future for all," said ANC Commissioner Robin McKinney, a local community leader. "Cookouts & Conversations provides a valuable opportunity for residents to voice their opinions, share their ideas, and work together towards common goals."
Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic community event. Cookouts & Conversations will take place on Wednesday, June 19th, from 4-6 p.m. at 1234 Marion Barry Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20020. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.
About the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle:
The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, now in its 32nd year, is America’s premier Food and Music Festival. The Giant BBQ Battle has celebrated food, music, and community in our nation’s capital each summer since 1993, raising millions of dollars for DC community organizations and charities.
About Giant:
Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.
About Art to Go-Go:
Art to Go-Go (powered by the Anacostia BID) is Washington DC’s official Arts & Culture District established in Historic Anacostia in 2022 as pronounced by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The mission of the Arts & Culture District is to energize the art ecosystem by strengthening creative infrastructure, increase public access to creative activities, integrate creative resources into civic development and sustain creative workers and businesses to showcase that DC is a cultural capital. In addition, Art to Go-Go focuses investment in transformational placemaking and environmental design with art at its core to create unique, clean and safe spaces for our communities.
