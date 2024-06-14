SCDC Signs Contract on Baytown Location for the Construction of Cheerful Creek Court
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce a new property site for our second development, Cheerful Creek Court. Following thorough due diligence, SCDC has selected a site in the rapidly growing city of Baytown, Texas. Located off I-10 and Crosby Cedar Bayou Road in Baytown, TX. This site promises an ideal location for SCDC’s development of Cheerful Creek Court.
Cheerful Creek Court is an impressive 28.697 acres, larger than our previously planned community. This enhanced site allows SCDC to build additional multifamily buildings, which increases the initial planned capacity, and introduces additional amenities that enrich the resident’s experience.
Cheerful Creek Court is located on I-10, which has roughly 86,000 commuters daily and is strategically located near major employers such as ExxonMobil, Chevron Phillips, GE Energy, Port Houston, Houston Methodist, and more. Additionally, the new site is located less than 2 miles from the soon-to-be developed San Jacinto Market, set to bring a vibrant mixed-use development with 1.1 million square feet of retail space, room for 20 restaurants, and plans for a sports and event center. Residents will enjoy access to a myriad of nearby conveniences and attractions. From shopping outlets to culinary delights and recreational activities like biking, hiking, boating, and fishing. Notable landmarks within reach include the upcoming San Jacinto Market, Chambers Town Center, Baytown Town Square, San Jacinto Historical Park, Johnson Space Center, and Downtown Houston, all within a convenient 30-minute drive.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) presents Class-A Apartments that epitomize a blend of luxury and eco-conscious living. Employing a proprietary Social Community Engineering™ approach, SCDC ensures tenants access unparalleled amenities at prices that remain within reach. Each professionally interior-designed, fully furnished multifamily unit is meticulously staged to evoke an ambiance reminiscent of a million-dollar residence, underscoring SCDC's dedication to excellence and Environmental Social Governance. SCDC’s meticulously crafted luxury communities prioritize comfort, convenience, and overall well-being, nurturing a profound sense of belonging and advocating for a sustainable lifestyle among residents. SCDC remains steadfast in their commitment to curating an opulent atmosphere, guaranteeing tenants an unparalleled living experience.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Rachel Kay
Other