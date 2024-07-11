READERS AGAIN GET SNEAK PEEK INSIDE WIDE-RANGING BOOKS BEING FEATURED THIS SUMMER WITH FIRST-CHAPTER EXCERPTS
I am always thrilled to see these samplers posted. It's a fantastic way to be introduced to new authors or the latest works from familiar authors.”WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookTrib.com, a leading source of book news, reviews and information for more than 20 years, is launching the second edition of BOOKTRIB’S LIT PICKS, an ebook showcasing excerpts from the first chapters of some of the hottest books -- past, present and future -- that readers can discover this Summer.
Studies indicate that when people read an excerpt from a book, the probability of them buying and reading that book increases dramatically. In creating BOOKTRIB’S LIT PICKS, BookTrib, a unit of longtime leading literary marketing and promotion firm Meryl Moss Media Group, has compiled a collection of first-chapter excerpts from genres including contemporary and historical fiction, thrillers, fantasy, sci-fi, romance, self-help, memoirs and much more.
Featured authors and titles include: #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, #1 Sunday Times Bestseller, #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller, Booklist Starred Review, Kirkus Starred Review, Library Journal Starred Review, USA Today Bestselling Author, Silver Falchion Award Winner, Bram Stoker Award Winner, Edgar Award Nominated Author, and Goodreads Choice Award Nominated Author.
The latest version of the ebook includes offerings from well-known authors such as Rhys Bowen, Dean Koontz, Tessa Bailey, Mark Greaney, James Comey, Mike Bond, Laura Hankin, Gill Paul, Terry Hayes and more.
The first edition of LIT PICKS, launched last holiday season, generated thousands of downloads and heaps of praise.
One NetGalley reviewer, Amanda Waggoner, said, “I am always thrilled to see these samplers posted. It's a fantastic way to be introduced to new authors or the latest works from familiar authors. There are so many books on offer that it's great to get a sample to narrow down my list. I particularly appreciate that this sampler covers so many genres.”
“Wow! All I can say is wow," said Naomi Jones on NetGalley. “If you have been looking for a new read, you'll find it here. I love this concept and was astonished at how lengthy this is.”
“This is a great idea,” said NetGalley reviewer Carol Holland. “I picked this up and didn’t know what to expect but quickly saw that there were four or five books from each genre listed in the contents, and it gave a description of what the book was about a quick preview, a little bit about the author and the first chapter. I think this type of item should happen pretty regularly, like every month with new and old books. Now I know book catalogs from publishers, etc. have this info but it’s interesting to just have a handful in each genre from all publishers in one quick easy reference guide.”
BookTrib Lit Picks is available for on all popular retail outlets where ebooks are sold. Go to https://booktrib.com/litpicks/ to get a free copy.
ABOUT BOOKTRIB
BookTrib.com Where Readers Discover was created as a source for people who love books, want to find out what’s happening in the book world and love learning about great authors of whom they may not have heard. For more than 20 years, it has been providing book reviews, author interviews, news flashes, podcast and TV interviews, book club recommendations and much more to passionate readers. BookTrib.com brings discerning readers and rising authors closer together – and in a big way, with more than 90,000 unique monthly website visitors and more than 214,000 social media followers.
ABOUT MERYL MOSS MEDIA GROUP
BookTrib.com is produced by Meryl Moss Media Group, a leading literary marketing and publicity firm that for more than 30 years has helped authors get exposure to their audience of readers.
