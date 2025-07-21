Second Installment of Critically Acclaimed 'She Who Rides Horses' Trilogy Gallops into Bookstores, Book Three on Horizon

Sarah V. Barnes SHE WHO RIDES HORSES A CLAN CHIEF’S DAUGHTER

In concept and execution, this is a highly unique work of historical fiction that will deeply gratify readers." — Booklife/Publisher's Weekly

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The long-awaited second book in Sarah V. Barnes ’s SHE WHO RIDES HORSES trilogy, A CLAN CHIEF’S DAUGHTER , has just been released, continuing the sweeping saga of Naya, the first person to tame and ride a wild horse on the ancient Pontic Caspian Steppe. The third installment is already in progress, promising readers a final chapter that will complete this enthralling prehistoric journey.Set amid the harsh beauty of the Bronze‑Age steppe, A CLAN CHIEF’S DAUGHTER picks up where the debut left off, with Naya returning from a winter of exile and spiritual awakening.With the passing of her grandfather, Naya’s father Potis inherits leadership and is immediately tested by internal strife, famine and the encroaching threats that imperil their people. Meanwhile, the herd Naya once bonded with now lives as livestock, and rekindling that primal connection — along with her dream to tame and ride — is fraught with emotional and physical dangers.Critics describe Barnes’s SHE WHO RIDES HORSES trilogy as an immersive, emotionally layered saga, weaving myth, survival and transformation into a powerful coming‑of‑age narrative.“In concept and execution, this is a highly unique work of historical fiction that will deeply gratify readers.” — Booklife/Publisher’s WeeklyThe first book in the series, SHE WHO RIDES HORSES: A SAGA OF THE ANCIENT STEPPE, has earned acclaim for its vivid details and layered characters, as well as its blend of historical authenticity with mythic resonance. Barnes, herself a historian and trained equestrian, brought her academic rigor and intimate connection to horses together in a narrative that’s both grounded and enchanting.The book received numerous accolades, including the 2022 Best Indie Book Award for Historical Fiction, the 2022 Global Book Award for Coming of Age Fiction and the 2022 EQUUS Film & Arts Fest Award for Historical Fiction.With this second volume now available, readers have the opportunity to return to Naya’s world — where leadership is tested, spiritual bonds are rediscovered, and the forces of nature and culture collide. Publication coincided with the Summer Solstice, a symbolic nod to the novel’s themes of renewal and awakening.Looking ahead, Barnes is deep into writing and editing the third and final installment of the trilogy. Early indications suggest the concluding book will bring Naya’s journey full circle, resolving the tensions between her clan’s survival, her bond with the horses, and the spiritual legacy she embodies.A SAGA OF THE ANCIENT STEPPE and A CLAN CHIEF’S DAUGHTER are now available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOCritically acclaimed, award-winning novelist Sarah V. Barnes is both a historian and a horsewoman. When not writing stories, Sarah practices and teaches riding as a meditative art. She also offers equine-facilitated coaching and wellness workshops. Sarah holds a Ph.D. in history from Northwestern University and spent many years as a college professor before turning full-time to riding and writing. She has two grown daughters and lives with her husband, her dogs, and her horses near Boulder, CO. Learn more at www.sarahvbarnes.com

