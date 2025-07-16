Anti-Anxiety Delivered with Font Rather Than Active Pharmaceutical Substance

Piotr Bardzik FACT DENOUNCED AS A FOUR-LETTER WORD

Bardzik writes for the reader who’s tired but not yet numb.” — Literary Titan

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STOP reading right now if you are after:- 10 things that will make your life happier;- 12 techniques to advance your career;- 15 ways to become a billionaire; or- answers (miscellaneous).You are advised to read on if you are after any of the following:- Take your mind off your problem on duty;- Take a break from fretting about the obsession of the week;- Take a step sideways, to get a different perspective on just about anything; or- Open your mental door to a random thought.And for Pete’s sake … do not read cover to cover!Piotr Bardzik’s debut collection, FACT DENOUNCED AS A FOUR-LETTER WORD , brings together eight years of private reflections in a compact volume that slices through the clamor of contemporary life with wit and precision.This distillation of over 3,000 potential aphorisms is organized into thematic sections — Politics, Corporate Culture, Social Trends and Musings. The book delivers swift, incisive aphorisms that appeal to a wide audience and prompt readers to pause, reconsider familiar assumptions, and find humor in the absurdities all around them.“In my opinion, a good aphorism is counterintuitive in its core, short in delivery and thought provoking,” Bardzik says. “They appear to me, without fail, in a haphazard manner. It is never about analytical reasoning; more like random associations sparked by anything from listening to news, reading a book or an article, or revising some of my prior mental notes. The key active ingredients tend to be frustration, helplessness, absurdity and paradox.”Early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the collection’s ability to balance intellectual rigor and levity, offering a thought‑provoking blend of sharp critique and unexpected laughter. Bardzik’s concise, measured style makes each page feel like a standalone insight, yet collectively they build a resonant portrait of a world struggling with truth and performative gestures.Bardzik shares that what began as private journaling gradually evolved into this cohesive commentary on our troubled times. In an era of “common nonsense,” the book holds a mirror up to society’s foibles.“Only a skilled critic can punch down the office life in one or two sentences like this, and only Bardzik can do it with such biting humor,” says one reviewer with Independent Book Review.Clever, biting and darkly funny, the aphorisms found in this collection have been compared to “philosophical snowballs — some cold, some stinging, many hilarious.” They’re suited not only for thinkers and skeptics, but anyone who’s “sat through one too many pointless meetings or witnessed the news and felt their souls shrink a little.”“Bardzik writes for the reader who’s tired but not yet numb.” — Literary TitanFACT DENOUNCED AS A FOUR-LETTER WORD is perfect for readers seeking a quick, memorable jolt of clarity — whether savored over a morning coffee or shared in conversation.FACT DENOUNCED AS A FOUR-LETTER WORD is available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Tertulia.com and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIO Piotr Bardzik — bean counter nearing retirement — discovered the joy of reading well past the age of 50. Simultaneously, he has developed a seemingly insatiable craving for sense-making of the turbulent world around him. Regular journaling gave him some solace whenever sense-making efforts fell short of his expectations. FACT DENOUNCED AS A FOUR-LETTER WORD is his first publication. It is, in essence, a distillate of three thousand accidental thoughts noted over a period of eight years.

