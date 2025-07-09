New Hawaiian-Infused Spy Thriller Launches High-Stakes Espionage Series

RETURN TO HAWAII Daniel J. Voelker

RETURN TO HAWAII: A Donovan Cross Novel by Daniel J. Voelker

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In RETURN TO HAWAII , debut author and longtime trial attorney Daniel J. Voelker delivers a taut, high-stakes spy thriller with a distinctly personal edge. The novel kicks off the Donovan Cross series with a mission steeped in tropical beauty, emotional reckoning and geopolitical danger.Donovan Cross, legendary agent of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), has operated in every corner of the world. But when he’s called back to the Hawaiian islands he hasn’t seen in nearly three decades, his past becomes just as dangerous as his assignment. What begins as a reluctant homecoming to confront buried trauma quickly turns into a race to prevent global war: China is staging a covert invasion of Taiwan — and using Hawaii as the launch point.As Cross delves into the island’s secrets, aided by the enigmatic and alluring Jade Viper, he must untangle a web of political subterfuge while facing the emotional fallout of his abandoned youth. For Cross, this isn’t just another operation — it’s a collision of memory, duty and identity.Voelker, who grew up in Hawaii and spent decades honing his storytelling skills as a litigator and educator, brings an authentic sense of place to every page. Drawing inspiration from classic spy heroes like Jason Bourne and George Smiley, he weaves technical precision with emotional depth.“I wanted readers to feel what makes a great spy tick — beyond the gadgets and the danger,” Voelker explains. “This is a story about who Donovan Cross really is, and how his past informs every mission.”RETURN TO HAWAII has already garnered significant praise from readers and critics alike.“Daniel J. Voelker writes from the heart and hits you in the gut.” — Judith Q. Cole, author of THE MAGIC OF THE RED DRESS“James Bond, move over!” — Randall B. Gold, trial attorney“Deep and riveting from beginning to end.” — John P. Rand, retired securities traderOthers have called Voelker a modern-day Ian Fleming due to his writing’s mixture of suspense and charm.RETURN TO HAWAII will captivate thriller fans with its cinematic action, emotional depth and vivid portrayal of Hawaii — truly a spy novel unlike any other.RETURN TO HAWAII is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold. And stay tuned for more Donovan Cross adventures in the series’ next installment, THE GOLDEN DOME.AUTHOR BIODaniel J. Voelker is a lifelong trial attorney and an accomplished author of several internationally acclaimed works, including WILL THE REAL JAMES BOND PLEASE STAND UP, which delves into the origins of Ian Fleming's James Bond character. Dan has a passion for intrigue, particularly spying and espionage. His experiences growing up in Hawaii during the 1960s heavily influenced his writing in RETURN TO HAWAII, making it a valuable resource for anyone planning to visit the Islands. Dan resides in Evanston, Illinois. Learn more at www.donovancrossnovels.com

