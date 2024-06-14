Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, June 15, in honor of former Delegate Joe Martin

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities in Randolph and Pocahontas counties to be displayed at half-staff from midnight until sunset on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate, Joe Martin. Martin was elected as the Mayor of Elkins in 1977. He then served in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 22 years, representing the people of Randolph and Pocahontas counties. Martin would later be appointed as Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, now the Department of Homeland Security.