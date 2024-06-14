Submit Release
RE: Road Closure - US Route 5, Dummerston

The roadway is back open.

 

Kaylie Cadorette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US Route 5 in the area of 775 US Route 5 is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

