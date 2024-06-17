BigRentz Joins ConnexFM ProPerks Alongside The Home Depot Pro & Lowe's Pro, Streamlining Access to Facilities Management Equipment
Digital Platform & 14,000 Supplier Locations Simplifies Equipment Rental & Management, Improving Efficiency & Cost Savings for Facility Managers Nationwide
We’re honored to be joining ConnexFM’s ProPerks Program, which places BigRentz in an exclusive group of partners committed to delivering unparalleled value and efficiency to facilities managers...”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BigRentz, the nation's premier construction technology solution and equipment rental network, announces a new strategic partnership with ConnexFM, the leading multi-site facilities management association. The new integration of BigRentz into ConnexFM’s exclusive ProPerks Program, which includes industry leaders such as The Home Depot Pro and Lowe's Pro, will provide members VIP access to diverse equipment inventory from BigRentz's extensive network of over 14,000 supplier locations, serving 90% of the U.S. population within a 30-minute drive.
— Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz
The agreement between BigRentz and ConnexFM will help streamline and enhance the equipment rental and management process for facilities managers across the country. Through this exclusive offering, ConnexFM members will bypass the rental spend thresholds of BigRentz’s recently announced customer loyalty program, The BIG Rewards Club, to take advantage of their top-tier rental discounts and premium benefits.
"We’re honored to be joining ConnexFM’s ProPerks Program, which places BigRentz in an exclusive group of partners committed to delivering unparalleled value and efficiency to facilities managers across the country," said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. "In this industry, when you need equipment to make your site safer, cleaner or more efficient, you need it fast and you need it at the right price. Our collaboration with ConnexFM underscores BigRentz’s dedication to providing as many organizations as possible a tech-driven approach to equipment rental and management with the end goal of safer, more efficient facilities and improved savings.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome BigRentz as the newest member of our ProPerks program,” said Bill Yanek, ConnexFM CEO. “With their inclusion, our members gain even more opportunities for expansion and savings with great partners. As the program continues to grow, we’re excited to enhance the benefits that ConnexFM can offer to our facilities management industry community.”
The integration of BigRentz into the ProPerks Program empowers partners to alleviate the burden of managing disparate vendor relationships across a fragmented industry. By centralizing the processes of renting and managing equipment needed for cleaning, painting, plumbing, electrical, HVAC services and more in one easy-to-use online dashboard, facilities managers can ensure they have what they need while better understanding their expenditures. BigRentz also provides transparent and fair pricing strategies, addressing common industry issues such as overcharges based on logistical complexities or misestimated distances. By integrating advanced data analytics and real-time tracking, BigRentz ensures that clients receive the most competitive and accurate rates.
The ProPerks program is an exclusive savings club for more than 3,200 ConnexFM members, designed to empower them to thrive in their respective industries. The program offers a multitude of discounts and benefits through trusted ProPerks Partners, including The Home Depot Pro and Lowe's Pro, effectively reducing procurement costs while securing essential everyday products and services. For more information, visit https://www.connexfm.com/ProPerks.
BigRentz offers an expansive range of equipment categories including aerial platforms like scissor lifts and boom lifts, material handling such as forklifts, job site services like dumpsters, generators and light towers, earthmoving equipment such as telehandlers, excavators, and skid steers, cranes and much more.
About BigRentz:
Founded in 2012, BigRentz is a comprehensive and leading construction industry technology solution and equipment rental provider with more than 6,000 partners and 14,000 locations nationwide. The company’s trailblazing digital platform serves as connective tissue in a fragmented industry, not only redefining equipment procurement but also offering critical project management solutions including staffing and financial services to meet the evolving demands of the construction landscape. For more insights and information, please visit https://bigrentz.com.
About ConnexFM
ConnexFM, formerly known as PRSM, is one of the leading multi-site facilities management associations. With a nationwide reach, ConnexFM provides best practices, benchmarking, education, and trusted partnerships to empower professionals in the retail and multi-site facilities management industry. Established in 1995, and with approximately 750 member companies, the ConnexFM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships. ConnexFM exists so that members have a competitive advantage in multi-site facilities management. For inquiries, contact membership@connexfm.com or call 972-231-9810.
Jacob Klein
Jake Ryan Consulting
+1 516-385-0969
email us here