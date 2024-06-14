Release: The Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo Board of Directors Endorses Conor O’Callaghan
Conor O’Callaghan, congressional candidate for District 1 in Arizona, is honored to be endorsed by the Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo Board of Directors.
It is with great sincerity that we put forth our endorsement for candidates who have demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues facing our community.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conor O’Callaghan, congressional candidate for District 1 in Arizona, is honored to be endorsed by the Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo Board of Directors. This makes O’Callaghan the only candidate in the primary race for AZ-01 to have the support of a tribal organization in a district that represents a substantial number of native Americans and tribal lands.
— The Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo Board of Directors
The Board released the following statement upon announcing the endorsement: “As one of the original Scottsdale neighborhoods with families living all over the city, the Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo Board of Directors feel strongly about supporting those who might best represent our community. We take very seriously the qualifications and commitment of those who might lead in those offices of our government, be that municipal, state, or federal government intended to lead and make decisions in our name.
“Our neighborhood has a long and proud history, and we want to ensure that our voice is heard when it comes to the selection of our elected officials. We believe it is crucial that our representatives share our values and have a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to our community.
“It is with great sincerity that we put forth our endorsement for candidates who have demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues facing our community and a firm commitment to advocating on our behalf. Their track record of public service and community engagement gives us confidence that they will be a dedicated and effective leader. We are grateful for your consideration: For U.S. Congress, District 1, we endorse Conor O'Callaghan.”
“I have made tribal issues a staple of my campaign since launching last year,” said O’Callaghan, “So I am very appreciative of this special endorsement today. We must do so much more at the federal level to support our tribal communities. I will be an ally in Congress who protects traditions, sovereignty, and ensures tribes have the resources needed to thrive,” he added.
Penjamo Yaqui Pueblo is a non-profit organization comprised of Pascua Yaqui Tribal members. Their mission is to help Pascua Yaqui Tribal and non-tribal members in the south Scottsdale area known as Penjamo. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe descends from the Uto-Aztecan people who once occupied Mexico and the Southwest United States. Today the tribe has eight communities in Arizona.
