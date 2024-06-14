Free Technical Webinar on the Design and Uses of Cold Plates for Thermal Management
This Webinar Covers the Thermal Design and Sizing of Cold Plates for Cooling Electronic Components, and The Proper Selection of Coolant.NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) will provide a free webinar: Thermal Design and Sizing of Cold Plates for Cooling Electronic Components, and The Proper Selection of Coolant. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at 2:00 pm EST.
The use of liquid cooling systems is becoming more practical and effective for managing skyrocketing increases in power dissipation. But questions abound: How do you decide when you need to cool with liquid? How do you find the right liquid cooling system for your application?
This webinar provides the best practices for implementing a liquid cooling system at the device and PCB level. Several application examples will be shown, as well as details on the many cold plate types and constructions available.
The instructional webinar is presented by Dr. Kaveh Azar, President and CEO of ATS and a global expert in electronics thermal management. The presentation will run for 60 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of QA between Dr. Azar and attendees.
The June 20th Cold Plates webinar will be on the GoTo platform. To register, visit the Webinars page on the ATS website, https://www.qats.com/Training/Webinars. Or register directly at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/476462808676713305
Several informative recorded webinars covering different aspects of electronics thermal management can also be found on the ATS website.
# # #
About Advanced Thermal Solutions
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the US, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com.
Rebecca O'Day
Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc.
+1 781-269-6332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other