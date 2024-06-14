Atha Retreat and Spa Opens its Doors: An Oasis in the Heart of Delray Beach
Spa Offers Sanctuary for Holistic Well-Being and Rejuvenation; Located Adjacent to Atha Yoga Shala
Our goal is to embrace and nurture every aspect of complete well-being”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atha Retreat and Spa, a full-service spa offering an unparalleled sanctuary for those seeking holistic well-being, has opened its doors on the Atha Shala Campus at 215 N. 22nd St. in East Delray Beach. The Atha Campus also includes the popular yoga shala, retreat house and two-acre outdoor garden with ponds, waterfalls, butterfly garden, meditation decks, and more.
— Nicole Acacio, COO of Atha Shala and Spa
Atha Retreat and Spa offers a comprehensive approach to well-being. The spa integrates a diverse array of techniques that harmonize the Mind, Body, Spirit, and Emotions, and aims to foster a balanced and rejuvenated self. The services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each guest, supporting them at every stage of their journey. Each aspect of the offerings is designed to contribute to a holistic experience, guiding members towards restoration, alignment, grounding, and integration.
“Our goal is to embrace and nurture every aspect of complete well-being,” said Nicole Acacio, COO of Atha Shala and Spa. “Our commitment to continuous evolution and holistic development underscores every service and treatment offered.”
Exclusive Spa Treatments Offered:
Massages: Fourteen different massage options including deep tissue, prenatal, and couples.
Facials: Six unique facial treatments including dermaplaning, LED, and signature facials.
Makeup Services: Six makeup session offerings, including bridal makeup, lash application, and full glam.
Energy Work: Delve into the ancient spiritual path of Shamanism to restore energy and power and reconnect with the sacredness, power, and beauty of the natural world.
Sauna Retreats: The sauna retreats include Finnish and 4 Infrared sauna room options, outdoor cool rinsing showers, meditation spaces, and a two-acre outdoor garden
Workshop Room: This space is available for spa-focused workshops, lush gardens, and private events with an outdoor massage cabana. You can host private girls' days, spa bridal party days, birthday parties, etc.
Atha Retreat and Spa invites everyone to experience the essence of their offerings. Whether seeking relaxation, rejuvenation, or a deeper connection with the inner self, the spa provides a sanctuary for all needs. Appointments can be booked by calling 561.857.1158 or online at https://athashala.com/spa.
About Atha Retreat and Spa
Atha Retreat and Spa is a premier wellness destination located in Delray Beach, Florida. Dedicated to providing holistic and integrative wellness services, the Atha Retreat and Spa offers a variety of treatments designed to harmonize the Mind, Body, Spirit, and Emotions, fostering a balanced and rejuvenated self. Learn more or book a session at https://athashala.com/spa.
About Atha Yoga Shala
Atha Yoga Shala is committed to offering the community transformational growth while connecting with fellow humans through love, kindness, and education. Through outreach programs and partnerships, the organization aims to make yoga, meditation and healing bodywork accessible to individuals who may not have the opportunity to experience its benefits. They take pride in introducing yoga at their frequent kids camps and kids yoga classes offering kids a chance to learn the practice of yoga and meditation. By collaborating with local organizations, schools, and community centers, the foundation seeks to bring the healing power of yoga to all. Learn more at https://athashala.com/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14103004102 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn