MEMIC, a Workers’ Comp Leader, Selects GhostDraft 360 for Enhanced Customer Communications
MEMIC selects GhostDraft for Guidewire to streamline communications management, improve customer experiences, and drive operational efficiency.
We selected GhostDraft as our CCM partner because its easy-to-use platform and advanced capabilities align perfectly with our goal of efficiently delivering omnichannel communications.”WILMINGTON, DE, US, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MEMIC Group (MEMIC), a leading workers' compensation insurance provider, has chosen GhostDraft to streamline its customer communications processes. This collaboration will empower MEMIC to deliver better customer experiences and create greater operational efficiency.
In selecting GhostDraft as its preferred Customer Communications Management (CCM) provider, MEMIC was driven by GhostDraft's extensive expertise in the insurance industry, coupled with its intuitive platform and seamless Built by Guidewire integration with Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE). This partnership signifies MEMIC's commitment to delivering personalized communications to its valued customers.
"After a thorough evaluation process, we are thrilled to begin implementing GhostDraft 360 using the Built by Guidewire integration," said Karen Johnston, VP of Underwriting Operations at MEMIC. “We selected GhostDraft as our CCM partner because its easy-to-use platform and advanced capabilities align perfectly with our goal of efficiently delivering omnichannel communications that meet the unique needs of our customers."
"We are excited to see MEMIC leverage GhostDraft 360 in conjunction with Guidewire technology,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances at Guidewire. “Our partnership with GhostDraft underscores the value of our Built by Guidewire integration which helps enable MEMIC to enhance its customer communications with ease and efficiency. By combining GhostDraft's intuitive CCM solutions with Guidewire’s robust platform, MEMIC is well-positioned to deliver personalized experiences to its customers and achieve greater operational success."
GhostDraft 360 offers a comprehensive solution to streamline communications from inception to delivery. With its intuitive interface and powerful document automation features, GhostDraft enables businesses to accelerate document production, ensure compliance, and enhance the overall customer experience.
"We are delighted to be chosen by MEMIC as their preferred CCM solution provider," said Laurence White, EVP of Sales at GhostDraft. "We look forward to enabling MEMIC to simplify and streamline their communications, ultimately driving better customer experiences and faster speed to market.”
About MEMIC
The MEMIC Group includes MEMIC Indemnity Company, MEMIC Casualty Company, and parent company Maine Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company; all rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. The MEMIC Group holds licenses to write workers’ compensation across the entire country. The group insures and serves more than 20,000 employers and their estimated 300,000 employees with dedicated safety and injury management service teams from Maine to Florida. For more information, please visit https://memic.com/.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
About GhostDraft
GhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft’s intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 90+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: https://www.ghostdraft.com.
